Mouton: Saints may need to consider Taysom Hill at quarterback

Hill might be able to make things happen when other things break down, says Doug Mouton.

NEW ORLEANS — Rough day for the Saints in Philadelphia. This current version of the Saints team began in 2017 with that great draft class, this is the first three-game losing streak for this version of the Saints team.

It was a team loss, if you want to say it that way. Philadelphia ran the ball for 242 yards. It’s easy to point out the offensive problems the Saints have, and, they did have big offensive problems in Philadelphia, especially in those first three quarters, but, if you give up 242 yards rushing, it’s going to be hard to win.

That part of it is on the defense. You needed everything to go right in this game. The biggest reason is that if you looked at this offensive team that you expected the Saints to field before the season, back when we still thought Mike Thomas was going to be playing, six of those eleven Saints did not play in this game. And, all of the Saints offensive players, who have at any point in their career been to a Pro Bowl, were all out.

That includes Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Mike Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Jameis Winston and Andrus Peat. It turned out to be too much for them to overcome.

They lost the turnover margin 3-1, that couldn’t happen if you wanted any chance to win in Philadelphia and you had to stop the Eagles running game and the Saints did not do that. Now, the hope is that by Thanksgiving night, you can get Alvin Kamara back, maybe get Taysom Hill back,