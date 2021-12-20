New Orleans Saints defense, Cam Jordan dominate Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints defense led by Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and Marshon Lattimore showed up big leading to the 9-0 win over the NFC South division foes.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints just pitched the shutout of the season over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. The Saints defense led by Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and Marshon Lattimore showed up big leading to the 9-0 win over the NFC South division foes, keeping the Bucs from clinching their NFC playoff spot and sewing up the division.

Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael stepped up in the absence of head coach Sean Payton with an aggressive and effective defense with a measured and turnover-free offense. The Saints limited Tom Brady and his weapons with new looks on the defensive line with Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, and David Onyemata along with Cam Jordan who notched sack number 100.5 of his career. The coverage by C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, and Malcolm Jenkins all stood out along with the sure tackling of Demario Davis and Bradley Roby.

With the defense's phenomenal performance, should we be worried about the Saints' offense? Our opinion, no need at this time. The Saints did what they needed to do to leave Tampa with a win on the leg of Brett Maher. Taysom Hill's turnover-free game and reliable management throughout were exactly what was needed. And in doing so many have given Alvin Kamara a little bit of extra rest to help him close out the season.



The Saints' playoff hopes are alive and well after a surprise victory against the Bucs.