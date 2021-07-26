New Orleans Saints strengthen secondary with Brian Poole signing

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have a clear need at cornerback opposite from, and possibly temporarily in place of, Marshon Lattimore. This weekend, they signed former New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole.
Even with the signing of Poole, the Saints may still be in the market for an outside cornerback. With Steven Nelson having now signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, which corners are still on the market? Dre Kirkpatrick has already been brought in, but how about a young option like Gareon Conley? Still some potential out there to address a position of need with a career outside cornerback.
Michael Thomas Injury Update
Michael Thomas will be unavailable for the opening of the 2021 season, but for how long? We now have a timeline to track, as well as further details on exactly how things went down that led to the receiver's ankle surgery not happening until June.
A move to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list seems likely and would amount in Thomas being unavailable the first six weeks of the NFL season (Saints bye week included). His earliest possible return would then be Week 7 in Seattle on Monday Night Football.
