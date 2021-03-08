Saints CB Patrick Robinson tells team he is retiring

His departure makes an already tenuous cornerback situation even worse.

METAIRIE, La. — The Saints have lost another player in training camp as cornerback Patrick Robinson has informed the team that he is retiring after 11 seasons, head coach Sean Payton confirmed after practice Tuesday.

Robinson, who will turn 34 five days before the start of the season, returned to the Saints three seasons ago after three years away - one of which included a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Robinson was even given a shot with the first team defense in practice at training camp, working with the first unit a few weeks ago, according to NOLA.com.

His departure makes an already tenuous cornerback situation even worse. The team let starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins go in the offseason, in what was almost certainly a salary cap move. In addition, they could be without starter Marshon Lattimore for the opener as he had an offseason arrest.