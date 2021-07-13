Saints announce training camp schedule, 7 practices open to the public

As of now, proof of vaccination will not be required, but masks are encouraged for non-vaccinated fans.

NEW ORLEANS — Eager to get your first look at the 2021 New Orleans Saints?

Tickets for Saints Training camp will be available starting next week, with practices opening to the public starting on July 30.

According to Saints officials, fans can reserve tickets at NewOrleansSaints.com. Season ticket holders get the first shot at tickets on July 21. People on the season ticket waiting list can register on July 22 and the general public can register starting on Friday, July 23.

Tickets are free, but space is limited.

According to the team, proof of vaccination and masks will not be required, but the Saints "encourage fans who are not vaccinated to wear them while attending practices."

Fans will not be able to get autographs or interact and take photos with players during training camp due to NFL/NFLPA guidelines.

Ochsner will be on site at all practices that are open to the public offering COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone interested in receiving one.

Here's the full schedule:

Fri., July 30 Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.



Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Sat., July 31 Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.



Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 5 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.



Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Fri., Aug. 6 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.



Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Sat., Aug. 7 Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.



Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Fri., Aug. 20 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.



Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Sat., Aug. 21 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.