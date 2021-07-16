Saints' David Onyemata suspended after testing positive for 'banned substance'

David Onyemata says he is now reviewing any supplements that he was taking at the time of the test.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata says he will miss part of the 2021 NFL season after he "tested positive for a banned substance."

In a post published to his Instagram story on Friday, the 28-year-old said he was "certainly surprised and disappointed by the news" but said he was ultimately responsible for what he puts in his body.

"As I have never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing the supplements I was taking at the time of the test," Onyemata wrote.

"Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL," he added.

Onyemata did not specify the length of the suspension. The New Orleans Saints open the 2021 season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12.

CBS Sports reports that Onyemata received a one-game suspension in 2019 for violation of a substance abuse policy involving marijuana.