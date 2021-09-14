Saints injury report: 3 starters could miss multiple weeks

Marshon Lattimore is considered to be week-to-week after having surgery on his thumb

NEW ORLEANS — The only thing the Saints didn't do well against the Green Bay Packers is stay healthy. Center Erik McCoy, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore were all injured Sunday and may miss multiple weeks.

Lattimore went into the game with a knee injury and chipped a bone in his thumb defending a pass intended for Davante Adams just before halftime. He missed the opening drive of the third quarter to get a cast placed on his hand but later returned until the starters were pulled.

According to multiple reports, Lattimore had surgery Tuesday to repair his thumb and is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Panthers. Mike Florio of NBC Sports first reported on Lattimore needing surgery. If Lattimore does miss time newly acquired cornerback Bradley Roby will step in.

Marcus Davenport is also only expected to miss a few weeks with a pec strain. The pass rusher had the team's first sack of the season and may be placed on the short-term IR list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Saints star pass-rusher Marcus Davenport suffered an apparent pec injury in yesterday’s game, source said. He did an MRI and is awaiting results following an impressive game that included a sack. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

It's looking like McCoy will miss the most time with a calf strain. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported that McCoy could be out until after the team's Week 6 bye.

Cesar Ruiz figures to remain at the center position, with backup center Will Clapp currently on the injured reserve list and out until at least Week 4.

The #Saints have a Week 6 bye and it sounds like Erik McCoy could be out until then. Cesar Ruiz stepped in Sunday. https://t.co/giD9f80akB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2021