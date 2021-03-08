Saints re-sign LB Kwon Alexander off Achilles injury

Agent Drew Rosenhaus says Alexander signed a one-year contract with New Orleans worth up to $3 million.

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints are bringing back outside linebacker and former LSU standout Kwon Alexander.

The deal comes on Alexander's 27th birthday. Alexander's 2020 season ended in December with an Achilles injury that prevented him from playing in the postseason.

Alexander started five games for San Francisco last season before being traded to New Orleans and making seven starts for the Saints.

Big day for #Saints fans and big birthday for Kwon Alexander as he returns to the Big Easy. More on tonight's Locked On Saints. pic.twitter.com/f94Ti9uwVt — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 4, 2021