Vaccine or negative COVID test will be required at Saints home games

NEW ORLEANS — If you want to see the Saints in the Superdome this season, you'll need proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 PCR test.

The Superdome will operate at full capacity this season, but all the fans inside will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative for the virus in the last 72 hours.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the new rules for several New Orleans businesses in response to the rising COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

Masks will also be required inside the Superdome at all times, other than when fans are eating or drinking.

"We understand some will be frustrated, as are we, that we find ourselves in this position," the Saints said in a statement. "Together, we can defeat this virus and return to living, celebrating and winning in the way we always have. We need you in that number- both on game day and in defeating this virus."

The Saints said they remain optimistic that as vaccination rates increase the restrictions may not be necessary later in the season.

New Orleans new vaccine requirements go into effect on Monday, Aug. 16. Enforcement will being on Aug. 23.

People will need proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test to go to bars, restaurants, gyms, music venues, sports complexes and large outdoor events.

"We have to make sure that we keep our businesses open. That is a priority. We have to keep our children in school. This is a priority," Cantrell said. "(The vaccine) is our only way out of this virus."

Children under 12 can't receive the vaccine yet, so they will not need to prove their vaccination status to get into the Superdome.