New Orleans Saints training camp kicks off today: Everything you need to know

How Jalen McCleskey, Kawaan Baker, Tre'Quan Smith, and Marquez Callaway step up will be incredibly important to the Saints early season success.

NEW ORLEANS — Today, we discuss the biggest takeaways from Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis' availability, including more on the Michael Thomas surgery situation, cornerback remaining a "must," and more on the Saints' health and safety percentages and how they feel about the wide receiver room.

Sean Payton says the Saints will "work through" losing Michael Thomas and open the season with the guys they have in the building. But one of those guys, Deonte Harris, was arrested on suspicion of a DUI earlier this month, meaning the options are continuing to thin to open the 2021 NFL season if he faces suspension like RJ Williams did in 2019.

How Jalen McCleskey, Kawaan Baker, Tre'Quan Smith, and Marquez Callaway step up will be incredibly important to the Saints early season success. Also, watch out for UDFA CB Lawrence Woods at the returner spot if Harris is unavailable to start Weeks one and two.

And finally, breaking down the recent additions of Chris Hogan and Kendall Donnerson, a look at those not available to start camp beyond Michael Thomas including PJ Williams and Wil Lutz, and how serious those situations are.