Saints won't come home until October, will practice in Dallas area

Administrators with the Saints organization made an agreement with Texas Christian University, so the team can practice at TCU facilities.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints' first regular-season home game at the Caesars Superdome won't be until October thanks to Hurricane Ida's impacts.

The Saints' 38-3 season opener against the Packers on Sunday was a "home" game, but it was played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Week 2 for the Saints puts them against the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, but instead of returning to Louisiana, the Saints will practice in the Dallas Fort Worth area.

The Saints play the Panthers beginning at noon Sunday, Sept. 19.

Administrators with the Saints organization made an agreement with Texas Christian University, so the team can practice at TCU facilities, according to Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reporter Jeff Duncan.

Saints players and coaching staff will stay at a hotel in Irving, Texas, around 30 miles from TCU's campus.

The Saints have reached an agreement to practice at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth starting next week, as @NFLCharean first reported. The team will relocate to a hotel in nearby Irving next week and make that their base of operations in the weeks ahead. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 1, 2021

The team's week 3 game will be away, at New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Sept. 26. The kick-off will be at noon New Orleans time.

Week 4 will bring the Saints back home to the Caesars Superdome for the first time since Hurricane Ida, more than a month after the nearly-category-5 storm hit Southeast Louisiana.

The Saints will host the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 3. The kick-off is scheduled for noon.

After the first true New Orleans home game, the Saints then play the Washington Football Team in Week 5 before their Week 6 bye.