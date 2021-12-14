See the trailer for Sean Payton inspired Netflix movie 'Home Team'

The movie is set to premier on Netflix on Jan. 28, 2022.

NEW ORLEANS — From the Superbowl to the "Super Log," our first look at Kevin James as Sean Payton in "Home Team" shows the Saints coach in some... messy situations.

Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming movie based on Sean Payton's time coaching his son's football team while he was suspended from the NFL in 2012 because of the "Bountygate" scandal.

In the trailer, we see Payton use his talents as an NFL head coach to turn around a struggling middle school football team. The trailer has all the signature humor of an Adam Sandler production, culminating in the entire team projectile vomiting on their opponents after eating some of Rob Schneider's "Super Logs."

The movie is set to premier on Netflix on Jan. 28, 2022. You can watch the trailer below.