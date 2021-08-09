Wil Lutz injury could require surgery - report

Lutz is the latest in a list of injuries and possible suspensions that could hamper the team when the season starts.

METAIRIE, La. — Saints veteran kicker Wil Lutz is being looked at for a possible "core muscle" injury that could require surgery and that could sideline him for 8 weeks or more, according to a Tweet from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Lutz, who was on a non-football injury list prior to training camp, left Saturday's practice early.

Rapoport said that Lutz will visit Dr. William Meyers in the next few days. If surgery is required, Rapoport says it normally takes players about 8 weeks to recover. A kicking specialist, who depends heavily on his core, could be longer.

That timetable would possibly have Lutz on the sideline until 5 or 6 games into the season.

The news on the injury and suspension front has been mostly miserable for the Saints as they try to start a new era without Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees.

Top receiver Michael Thomas waited to have surgery on his ankle until June and could miss several week.

In addition, defensive tackle David Onyemata will have a six-game suspension after a positive test for a banned substance.

There is also the possibility of a suspension for cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who was arrested during the offseason in Cleveland after a traffic stop. Police allege Lattimore had a loaded gun in the car that was stolen.

And all-purpose receiver/back/returner Deonte Harris could be facing a suspension for driving under the influence of alcohol in July.