BATON ROUGE, La. — Parents who threaten or harass referees at their children's sporting events would face new penalties, under a proposal nearing final legislative passage.

The proposal by Metairie Republican Rep. Cameron Henry would create the new crime of harassment of a school or recreation athletic contest official, authorizing penalties if the referee feels in "fear of receiving bodily harm" while officiating.

Someone found guilty could face up to 90 days in jail, along with mandatory counseling and community service work.

The bill also would create a new crime and penalties for entering or remaining onsite at a school or recreation athletic event after being told to leave.

The Senate voted 35-0 for the measure Saturday. A final House vote is required before it can reach the governor.

