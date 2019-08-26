METAIRIE, La. — After losing their first game in Williamsport, the Eastbank All-stars Little League team created the best comeback story by then winning six straight games and earning the title of 'World Series Champs' in a blowout 8-0 game against Curacao.

All across their home of Jefferson Parish, eyes were glued to TVs joining in on the excitement. At Walk-On's in Metairie, nearly every TV had the championship game on with dozens of fans cheering together Sunday afternoon.

"It's just, they're awesome. These kids are amazing. We're very proud of them," said Bob and Cathy Burns, who went to Walk-On's for the second day in a row to join in on the excitement with other fans again.

RELATED: River Ridge team wins state's first Little League World Series title with victory over Curaçao

They were with some of the loudest and proudest fans of the team from River Ridge. These fans are not only excited to be supporting a local team, but they're supporting kids they know personally.

"It's been exciting knowing the two boys on the team," said Joann Schexnaydre.

"It was just craziness. I work for a local orthodontist and I know Reese as a patient and that's who we were rooting for," said Lisa Maxie.

"I know four or five boys on that team so to see them win, this is beyond words," said Jamie Tabora.

RELATED: President Trump invites River Ridge baseball team to White House after Little League World Series win

Team Louisiana fought its way back after losing its first game to Hawaii. They then won six consecutive games to earn the title.

"They came back and really dominated every since," Bob Burns said.

In this World Series Championship game it was run after run after run. The game was a shutout, 8-0, earning the team the title of Little League World Series Champs.

"It's like wild, it's crazy, it's ecstatic," Maxie said.

Jefferson Parish is working on parade details to celebrate the team's win.

RELATED: Drew Brees, LSU and more congratulate Eastbank team on Little League World Series win