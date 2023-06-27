Hundreds of LSU fans welcome 2023 NCAA National College Baseball Champions back to Baton Rouge

They arrived back in Baton Rouge from Omaha Tuesday afternoon.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Tigers won their seventh National Championship in Baseball Monday night with a dominating performance over Florida in the College World Series. They arrived back in Baton Rouge from Omaha Tuesday afternoon.

"They are the best and we just saw it on a national stage. They are the best," Lindsay Bailey said.

Hundreds of fans were waiting for them at Alex Box Stadium to cheer and thank them for a fun season that ended with a win. The fans braced the heat to show their support.

"Bracing the heat to see our boys come home with that win," Nicole Nieves said.

The Tigers had a season full of ups and downs but in the most important game of all they showed what they were made of.

"Nail biting, on the edge of my seat! Our boys like to make a comeback in the most stressful way," Cassie Parker said.

LSU baseball will celebrate its 2023 national championship with fans on Wednesday at Alex Box Stadium – Skip Bertman Field.

The celebration is set to start at 7:30 p.m., gates will open at 6:30 p.m. LSU says admission is free, and all non-premium areas (Champions Club & Suites) will be general admission.

The event will include a presentation of the national championship trophy, and Head Coach Jay Johnson will address the crowd, along with members of the team, according to LSU athletics.

Food, beverages, and national championship merchandise will be available for purchase. Free parking will also be available in the Hall of Fame, Old Front Nine, Gourrier South, Levee South, and Hayfield Lots.

Fans can enter the stadium through gates 0-3, and Field level seating will be reserved for guests of LSU baseball and the University.