Louisiana's first sports betting licenses issued

Harrah’s in New Orleans, Boomtown Casino in Harvey, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City licenses go into effect Sunday at 12:01 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Four Louisiana casinos will be able to start taking sports bets on Sunday, October 31 at 12:01 a.m. according to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Those four casinos are Harrah’s in New Orleans, Boomtown Casino in Harvey, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City.

“It will be up to them if they take bets on Sunday if they are ready to do so,” Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said.

The Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville has been taking sports bets since Oct. 6 but that is because the property is owned by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and is not regulated by the state.

Johns said that mobile betting is still “a couple of months away”. The State Police still have to do a full review of vendors for betting websites and apps. They also have to make sure that geofencing for the apps work.

Geofencing will prevent people that live in parishes that didn't approve of sports betting from placing wagers.

Voters in 55 of the state’s 64 parishes approved sports betting last fall. Sports betting will not be allowed in Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll, and Winn.

Even with mobile betting being months away Caesars launched its app in Louisiana last week.

They are offering special promos to users that preregister. Those promos include:

A $100 free bet on the first day of mobile wagering for those who download and register before the first day of sports betting.

An additional $1 in free bets for each point scored by select local teams during launch week for those who deposit at least $50 before the mobile launch date.

