Loyola Wolf Pack men's basketball ranked No. 1 in NAIA Top 25 Coaches' Poll

The Wolf Pack received 560 total votes and all 20 first-place votes to nab the top spot in the poll.

NEW ORLEANS — The Loyola Wolf Pack men's basketball program is ranked No. 1 in the NAIA for the first time ever. They are currently undefeated with a 13-0 record.

The Wolf Pack received 560 total votes and all 20 first-place votes to nab the top spot in the poll.

This is their 18th straight week in the Top 25. So far this year they are 3-0 against ranked opponents with wins over No. 14 LSU Alexandria, No. 15 Xavier, and No. 16 Science & Arts of Oklahoma.

Zach Wrightsil and Brandon Davis lead the team in scoring with 16.4 and 15 points per game and sharpshooting Andrew Fava leads the Southern States Athletic Conference in 3-pointers made per game with 3.3.