FORT WORTH, Texas — LSU's gymnastics team took home second place at the NCAA national gymnastics championship, earning their highest score in the final Saturday night.

The Tigers scored 197.875, finishing ahead of UCLA (third place with 197.5375) and Denver (fourth place with 197.000).

But the team's record-setting run wasn't enough to take the crown from Oklahoma. The Oklahoma team beat back the competion with a 198.3375.

“I could not have asked this team for a better performance,” LSU gymnastics head coach D-D Breaux said. “They outperformed themselves from the semifinal. We gave it all we had and there is nothing wrong with finishing second to a great Oklahoma team. I am taking a lot of pride in this second-place finish and great season.”

Seniors Sarah Finnegan, McKenna Kelley, Lexie Priessman and Julianna Cannamela wrapped up their careers with the second place win, with 126 wins under their belts.

In her final college performance, Finnegan, considered by analysts as one of the top contendors in the final, scored a 39.7625 to finish in first.