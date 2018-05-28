A sold-out Alex Box Stadium is a traditional setting the first weekend in June, but this year LSU’s road to Omaha begins with a trip to face the 3rd overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Oregon State (44-10-1). The Tigers (37-25) will be the two-seed in Corvallis, with San Diego State (39-19) and another Louisiana opponent, Northwestern State (37-22) also in the bracket.

The top-seeded Beavers are a tough draw against a familiar opponent, with LSU winning two elimination games against them in last year’s College World Series. Despite their draw, LSU’s run to the finals in the SEC Tournament boosted them from a tournament bubble team to a potential three-seed, then all the way up to a two-seed when the brackets came out Monday morning.

“It doesn’t really matter who you play. Once you get in the NCAA Tournament, everybody is good,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. “Every team has either won a championship to earn their way into the tournament or they were so good that they got an at-large bid. You’re going to face a good team no matter where you’re sent, not matter what your seeding is, and that’s the way we’re going to approach it.”

LSU will face San Diego State in the opening round at 3 p.m. CT on Friday on ESPNU, then the winner of that game faces the winner between Oregon State and Northwestern State late Saturday night.

Whichever team comes out of the double-elimination Corvallis regional will face the winner of the Minneapolis regional, which includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers as the top seed.

