LSU freshman Finley thrives, Tigers stop So. Carolina, 52-24

South Carolina was unable to maintain its form from a week earlier when it beat Auburn for the first time since 1933.
Credit: AP
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU freshman TJ Finley passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns in his college debut, Trey Palmer scored on a 93-yard kickoff return and the Tigers defeated South Carolina 52-24. 

Finley completed 17 of 21 passes with touchdowns of 7 and 51 yards to Terrace Marshall Jr. 

LSU's Eli Ricks returned an interception 45 yards for a score.

Collin Hill passed for 234 yards and one touchdown. 

Kevin Harris rushed for 126 yards and two TDs. 

