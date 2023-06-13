x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

LSU to open 2023 College World Series against Tennessee

Tennessee secured the eighth and final spot in the College World Series when they defeated Southern Miss 4-0.
Credit: AP
LSU starting pitcher Paul Skenes (20) pitches against Mississippi State during an NCAA college baseball game, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La. The LSU Tigers enter the NCAA baseball tournament with the top two prospects in this summer's major baseball draft spearheading their postseason push. Centerfielder Dylan Crews is hitting .420 and was named the SEC player of the year. He's the consensus top prospect in this July's amateur draft. Next is 6-foot-6, 247-pound pitcher and Air Force transfer Paul Skenes. The righty throws 100 miles per hour, leads the nation with 167 strikeouts and was named SEC pitcher of the year. (Hilary Scheunuk/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. — LSU now knows who they will face in their first game in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tennessee secured the eighth and final spot in the College World Series when they defeated Southern Miss 4-0 in a decisive game in the Hattiesburg super regional Monday night. They now advance to Omaha where they will face LSU on the second day of the College World Series.

The Tigers secured their spot in Omaha after sweeping out Kentucky on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (48-15) and Tennessee (43-20) will play at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

LSU features the top two prospects for next month's amateur draft. Center fielder Dylan Crews, the projected No. 1 pick, is batting .434 for the season to lead all CWS players. Pitcher Paul Skenes has 188 strikeouts, the most since 2011, and is threatening LSU alum Ben McDonald's SEC record of 202 in 1989.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday, June 16

Game 1: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, 1 p.m. (ESPN

Game 2: No. 7 Virginia vs. No. 2 Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 17

Game 3: No. 8 Stanford vs. No. 1 Wake Forest, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Tennessee vs. No. 5 LSU, 6 p.m. (ESPN)           

Sunday, June 18

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, June 19

Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 20

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 21

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, June 22

Game 13 (if necessary): Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11 (if first loss), 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)                       

Game 14 (if necessary): Winner Gamer 12 vs. Loser Game 12 (if first loss), 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Championship series (best-of-three)

Game 1: Saturday, June 24, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Grant Nelson Doesn't Choose Hogs...Will This Hurt Arkansas In 2023? - Razorback Basketball

Before You Leave, Check This Out