LSU to open 2023 College World Series against Tennessee

OMAHA, Neb. — LSU now knows who they will face in their first game in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tennessee secured the eighth and final spot in the College World Series when they defeated Southern Miss 4-0 in a decisive game in the Hattiesburg super regional Monday night. They now advance to Omaha where they will face LSU on the second day of the College World Series.

The Tigers secured their spot in Omaha after sweeping out Kentucky on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (48-15) and Tennessee (43-20) will play at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

LSU features the top two prospects for next month's amateur draft. Center fielder Dylan Crews, the projected No. 1 pick, is batting .434 for the season to lead all CWS players. Pitcher Paul Skenes has 188 strikeouts, the most since 2011, and is threatening LSU alum Ben McDonald's SEC record of 202 in 1989.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday, June 16

Game 1: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, 1 p.m. (ESPN

Game 2: No. 7 Virginia vs. No. 2 Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 17

Game 3: No. 8 Stanford vs. No. 1 Wake Forest, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Tennessee vs. No. 5 LSU, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 18

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, June 19

Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 20

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 21

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, June 22

Game 13 (if necessary): Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11 (if first loss), 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Game 14 (if necessary): Winner Gamer 12 vs. Loser Game 12 (if first loss), 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Championship series (best-of-three)

Game 1: Saturday, June 24, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m. (ESPN)