x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

LSU regional game against Oregon State rescheduled due to inclement weather

Saturday's postponed game has been moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time.
Credit: AP
LSU starting pitcher Paul Skenes (20) pitches against Mississippi State during an NCAA college baseball game, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La. The LSU Tigers enter the NCAA baseball tournament with the top two prospects in this summer's major baseball draft spearheading their postseason push. Centerfielder Dylan Crews is hitting .420 and was named the SEC player of the year. He's the consensus top prospect in this July's amateur draft. Next is 6-foot-6, 247-pound pitcher and Air Force transfer Paul Skenes. The righty throws 100 miles per hour, leads the nation with 167 strikeouts and was named SEC pitcher of the year. (Hilary Scheunuk/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — The NCAA tournament baseball game between Oregon State and LSU scheduled for Saturday night in the Baton Rouge Regional has been moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

A lightning storm delayed the elimination game between Tulane and Sam Houston in the seventh inning with Sam Houston leading 7-2. That game was delayed by more than three hours and it was unsure when it might resume. 

The delay lasted long enough to ensure that the Oregon State-LSU winner's bracket game would not be able to start before an NCAA-mandated deadline.

According to the NCAA host operation manual, regional games must begin by 11 p.m. local time. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield vs.Kyle Trask Battle Analysis from Trevor Sikkema of PFF

Before You Leave, Check This Out