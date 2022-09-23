LSU WR Kayshon Boutte announces birth of first child

Boutte is excused from Saturday's game to be with his family.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced the birth of his child in an Instagram post on Thursday night.

Boutte said in the post, "a day to remember, Beyond blessed 🙏🏾 words can't describe how I feel right now. Wasn't nervous at all, if anything, I been ready for you to be here. It's been a long nine months waiting, but you finally here, Lil man. You are what I needed in my life. Glad I finally get to meet you, We love you."

LSU coach Brian Kelly said earlier this week that Boutte was excused from Saturday's game to be with his family.

Through three games this season Boutte has 10 catches for 93 yards. The Tigers should be fine without him this weekend as they host New Mexico (2-1) as 30-point favorites.

Coach Kelly announced that Kayshon Boutte will not be with us this weekend. He is excused to be with his girlfriend as they expect the birth of their first child. pic.twitter.com/DCsJffoa6a — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 22, 2022