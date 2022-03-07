x
LSU Tigers Football Schedule 2022

The Tigers are taking on tough opponents this year.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU football team is heading into 2022 with its new head coach Brian Kelly. Here's the opponents the Tigers face this year. LSU opens its season in the Caesars Superdome against Florida State. 

SEP. 4 VS FLORIDA STATE 6:30 PM CT  (Caesars Superdome)

SEP. 10 VS SOUTHERN 6:30 PM CT

SEP. 17 VS MISSISSIPPI STATE 5:00 PM CT

SEP. 24 VS NEW MEXICO 6:30 PM CT

Oct. 1 @ Auburn TBD

OCT. 8 VS TENNESEE TBD

Oct. 15 @ Florida TBD

OCT. 22 VS OLE MISS TBD

NOV. 5 VS ALABAMA TBD

Nov. 12 @ Arkansas TBD

NOV. 19 VS UAB TBD

Nov. 26 @ Texas A&M TBD

