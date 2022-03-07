LSU Tigers Football Schedule 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU football team is heading into 2022 with its new head coach Brian Kelly. Here's the opponents the Tigers face this year. LSU opens its season in the Caesars Superdome against Florida State.
SEP. 4 VS FLORIDA STATE 6:30 PM CT (Caesars Superdome)
SEP. 10 VS SOUTHERN 6:30 PM CT
SEP. 17 VS MISSISSIPPI STATE 5:00 PM CT
SEP. 24 VS NEW MEXICO 6:30 PM CT
Oct. 1 @ Auburn TBD
OCT. 8 VS TENNESEE TBD
Oct. 15 @ Florida TBD
OCT. 22 VS OLE MISS TBD
NOV. 5 VS ALABAMA TBD
Nov. 12 @ Arkansas TBD
NOV. 19 VS UAB TBD
Nov. 26 @ Texas A&M TBD