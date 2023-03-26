LSU punches ticket to women's Final Four after knocking off Miami 54-42

The Tigers made their sixth Final Four in program history.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The LSU women's basketball team are headed to the Final Four for the first time since 2008 after defeating Miami 54-42 on Sunday night.

Kim Mulkey has brought the Tigers to their sixth women's Final Four in her second season as head coach.

Guard Alexis Morris led the Tigers in points with 21. Forward Angel Reese had her 32nd double-double of the season, which is an SEC record, as she racked up 13 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

The Tigers forced 18 Miami turnovers and outrebounded them 49-36, while holding them to 0-15 from three-point range.

LSU moves on to play the winner of Ohio State-Virginia Tech in the Final Four in Dallas, Texas.