NEW ORLEANS — Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who leads the league in receiving yards and has a large lead in total receptions, was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, the NFL announced.

Thomas is the only wide receiver being mentioned as an MVP candidate and is proving more than worthy of the rich new contract he signed in the offseason.

In November, Thomas had 37 receptions for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

Thomas is currently the leading vote getter among NFC receivers for the Pro Bowl.

He leads the NFL with 110 receptions - 24 more than DeAndre Hopkins, who is in second place. He also leads the league with 1,290 receiving yards.

