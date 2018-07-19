LOS ANGELES - The world of sports is all about moments: Those instants of human achievement or failure that elevate teams to victory, or plunge them to the depths of defeat.

In the closing seconds of the Vikings NFC Semifinal playoff game against New Orleans, wideout Stefon Diggs and quarterback Case Keenum had one of those moments.

With 10 seconds left and the ball on the Vikings' own 39-yard line, Keenum took a shotgun snap, dropped back and threw a ball to Diggs as he drifted to the sideline. Diggs lept for the ball, jumping over a defensive back in the process, then spun and sprinted into the end zone as the clock expired.

The play pushed the Vikings to a win, and was subsequently dubbed "The Minneapolis Miracle."

On Wednesday, the Miracle was honored with an ESPY as the moment of the year. Diggs and Keenum walked on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in front of a packed house to accept the award. With Keenum standing by his side, Diggs addressed the crowd with his voice quivering.

"My heart is beating out of my my chest right now," he said.

Diggs went on to thank God, his support system and then closed with a bit of advice.

"If I can leave you with anything, I would say don't stop playing until the clock hits zero. It's crazy, it's cliche, but anything can happen."

