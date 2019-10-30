HOUSTON — The umpires are at it again.

In a World Series in which their inconsistent strike zone has come under the criticism, the officials waited until the sixth inning of Game 6 to make arguably their most controversial call, ruling Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner out due to interference.

The play in question came in the top of the seventh inning with Washington leading 3-2 and catcher Yan Gomes on first base. After Turner hit a dribbler to pitcher Brad Peacock, he ran toward first and turned toward second as Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel failed to come up with the ball.

Turner, however, was ruled out due to interference as the umpires ruled that his contact with Gurriel's glove was impermissible. After review, the call was confirmed.

So what should the ruling have been? According to code 6.01 (a) in the MLB rule book, it essentially comes down to a judgment call from the umpires as to whether or not the runner intentionally made contact with the fielder or intentionally interfered with the throw:

He fails to avoid a fielder who is attempting to field a batted ball, or intentionally interferes with a thrown ball, provided that if two or more fielders attempt to field a batted ball, and the runner comes in contact with one or more of them, the umpire shall determine which fielder is entitled to the benefit of this rule, and shall not declare the runner out for coming in contact with a fielder other than the one the umpire determines to be entitled to field such a ball. The umpire shall call the runner out in accordance with Rule 5.09(b)(3) (former Rule 7.08(b)). If the batter-runner is adjudged not to have hindered a fielder attempting to make a play on a batted ball, and if the base runner’s interference is adjudged not to be intentional, the batter-runner shall be awarded first base

Despite Turner being ruled out, Anthony Rendon later hit a 2-run home run to give the Nationals a 5-2 lead. After arguing the call, Washington manager Dave Martinez was ejected, becoming the first manager to be ejected from a World Series game since Bobby Cox in 1996.

RELATED: World Series Game 6 Live Updates: Nationals lead 3-2 after 6

RELATED: Watch: Juan Soto emulates Alex Bregman's home run celebration after 5th inning blast

RELATED: Max Scherzer to start Game 7 of the World Series for Nationals if necessary

RELATED: Nationals treating World Series Game 6 like their Game 7