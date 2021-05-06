Yadier Molina weighs in on Pujols news on Instagram

A Molina/Pujols reunion? It appears that Yadi is on board

ST. LOUIS — The talk of the town in St. Louis on Thursday wasn't about the team's loss in their series finale with the Mets. It was about their former slugger and eventual Hall of Famer Albert Pujols' future.

The Angels designated Pujols for assignment on Thursday in the final year of his 10-year, $240 million deal. His time in Anaheim is over.

Now the focus is on where he might end up next.

Pujols has expressed a desire to keep on playing, as he remains just 33 home runs shy of 700 for his career.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that one of his best friends back in St. Louis appears to be hoping for a reunion now that Pujols is soon to be back on the market...

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina posted a picture of the two from 2019 on Instagram Thursday afternoon with the caption,"nos unimos bro 🤔?" Loosely translated in the context that could mean "Join together, brother?"

Molina is currently on the IL with a foot injury, but has been cleared for baseball activities. The 38-year-old catcher is in the midst of one of the best offensive starts of his career.

It remains unlikely the Cardinals and Pujols would be up for a reunion this season. Without the DH in the National League and with Paul Goldschmidt occupying first base, the Cardinals wouldn't be able to offer Pujols much more than an occasional spot start and a pinch-hit at-bat every once in a while.

Pujols, 41, is currently in fifth place on the all-time home runs list.