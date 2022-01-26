x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Mobile sports betting to go live in Louisiana Friday

Mobile sports betting will officially go live on Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — For those who have been waiting months to place a sports bet from your cellphone the time has finally come. Mobile sports betting will officially go live on Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m., according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

In-person betting launched in October while legislators finalized rules and regulations for the online launch.

Six sportsbooks have been approved to go live on Friday

Credit: WWLTV

Sports betting is legal in 55 of the 64 parishes in Louisiana. 

The eight parishes that did not approve sports betting are:

  • Caldwell
  • Catahoula
  • Franklin
  • Jackson
  • LaSalle
  • Sabine
  • Union
  • West Carroll
  • Winn

There is also a third option for sports wagering in Louisiana. Eventually, you’ll be able to place your bets at kiosks at state-approved restaurants and bars. Those kiosks will be run by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation. 

   

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

In Other News

Marlon Favorite reflects on his time with Payton, Saints