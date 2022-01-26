Mobile sports betting to go live in Louisiana Friday

Mobile sports betting will officially go live on Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — For those who have been waiting months to place a sports bet from your cellphone the time has finally come. Mobile sports betting will officially go live on Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m., according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

In-person betting launched in October while legislators finalized rules and regulations for the online launch.

Six sportsbooks have been approved to go live on Friday

Sports betting is legal in 55 of the 64 parishes in Louisiana.

The eight parishes that did not approve sports betting are:

Caldwell

Catahoula

Franklin

Jackson

LaSalle

Sabine

Union

West Carroll

Winn

There is also a third option for sports wagering in Louisiana. Eventually, you’ll be able to place your bets at kiosks at state-approved restaurants and bars. Those kiosks will be run by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

