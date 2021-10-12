4-time Indy 500 champ Al Unser dies at 82

INDIANAPOLIS — Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following years of health issues. He was 82 years old.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday that Unser died at his home in Chama, New Mexico.
Al Unser: May 29, 1939 - Dec. 9, 2021
Unser was part of an elite club of four-time winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Unser won in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987, and is the only driver with both a sibling and a child who also won the Indy 500.
His namesake son, Al Unser Jr., is a two-time winner.
His brother, Bobby Unser, won the 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981. Bobby passed away in March.
The Unser family combined for a record nine wins in the Indy 500.
