The Cleveland Cavaliers could clearly use some help.

After dropping Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, 122-103, even LeBron James admitted, "It sucks" during his postgame press conference.

James clearly can't do it all on his own -- and maybe he doesn't have to.

Though he hasn't played professionally since the 90s, Air Bud (yes, the dog from the movies) offered to help the Cavaliers via Twitter.

The official Air Bud account tweeted, "Cleveland. Call me," Sunday night.

Cleveland. Call me. — Air Bud (@AIRBUD) June 4, 2018

It's not the first time the famous golden retriever has petitioned the Cavaliers for a roster spot. The account also joined in on the abundance of memes that followed Game 1, when James displayed his exasperation at J.R. Smith for trying to run out the clock with the score tied and 4.7 seconds left.

The account also referenced James' contract, which is set to expire this year. Once the Finals end, conversation will shift to James' next decision to stay or go.

Hi Cleveland, if you sign me, maybe I can teach LeBron one of my favourite tricks: “stay.” https://t.co/QG4lvKCZjb — Air Bud (@AIRBUD) May 25, 2018

Air Bud is a 1997 sports comedy about a stray golden retriever who meets a young boy. The dog, named Buddy, develops amazing basketball skills and becomes a celebrity.

