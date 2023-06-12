Nuggets capture first NBA championship in franchise history

Denver has its first title since joining the league 47 years ago after beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night.

DENVER — The Larry O'Brien trophy has a new home: The Mile High City.

The Denver Nuggets captured their first NBA championship in franchise history on Monday night, defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the Finals at Ball Arena.

It ends a 47-year title-less drought for the organization since joining the league in 1976.

After a sloppy first half, the Nuggets bounced back in the second as Nikola Jokic finished with a game-high 28 points and 16 rebounds -- while Michael Porter Jr. also recorded a double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Jamal Murray contributed 14 points.

This story will be updated.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: NBA Finals 2023

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n