NBA issues directive to play the anthem; Dallas Mavericks to play it going forward

Mavs owner Mark Cuban had elected not to play the anthem for the first 12 games of the season.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will play the national anthem before Thursday night's game. It will be the first time they have done so in the 2020-21 season.

The NBA issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, directing teams around the league to play the national anthem prior to their games, "in keeping with longstanding league policy.”

The Mavericks have said they will indeed play the anthem tonight, before their game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Owner Mark Cuban had chosen not to play the anthem prior to the first 12 games of the season. It had gone largely unnoticed, due to the lack of fans in attendance.

Monday night marked the first game of the season in which fans were present at the American Airlines Center. That, according to Cuban, was the first night on which a reporter happened to notice the disparity.

Cuban issued a statement to The Athletic's Shams Charania on Wednesday afternoon, explaining the decision to discontinue the playing of the anthem. Cuban said the Mavs "respect and have always respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country... but we also hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem represents them."