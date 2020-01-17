NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson’s debut will have to wait another week, but Brandon Ingram and Derrick Favors returned to the lineup tonight giving the Pelicans enough firepower for an overtime win over the Jazz.

Ingram put up a career-high 49 points in the win and Derrick Favors scored 21 while bringing down 11 rebounds, but the real story is the controversial last-second foul that nearly cost the Pelicans the game.

The Jazz had a one-point lead going into the final seconds of the game, but Ingram hit a tough mid-range jumper with .2 seconds left to put his team up 122-121.

The Jazz could only tip the ball in on the inbounds pass, but a foul was called on Jaxson Hayes for holding Rudy Gobert at the rim. Gobert went to the free-throw line with a chance to win it, but he misses the first shot and ties the game with the second sending it to over time.

Pelicans eventually came out on top in a 138-132 overtime win, breaking the Jazz’s 10-game win streak.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 46 points and Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, but fouled out in overtime.

Next up, the Pelicans play the Clippers at home on Saturday, Jan. 18.

RELATED: Zion Williamson to make NBA debut next week against Spurs

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.