Pelicans 2023 NBA Draft Preview: Who do the Pels take at no. 14?

Assuming the Pelicans don't make any draft day moves, a few players are a likely possibility at no. 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have the 14th pick in Thursday's 2023 NBA draft.

The Pelicans have been in the news lately as rumors regarding star forward Zion Williamson and a possible trade for a top-3 draft selection swirl around the internet, but if they stay put and make a selection at no. 14, there are a number of possible selections the team could make.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, guard, Indiana

At 6'6" and 215 pounds, Hood-Schifino was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Second-team All-Big Ten in his first and only season with the Hoosiers.

His 2022-23 season saw the guard put up 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

NBA.com's draft profile of Hood-Schifino says he has great vision, handling, and passing as well as the ability to defend multiple positions in the NBA.

The website projects him as having a strong chance at a meaningful reserve role as a combo guard to begin his career.

Hood-Schifino's passing and ballhandling could be an asset to a Pelicans team that could use a playmaking point guard.

Kobe Bufkin, guard, Michigan

Bufkin doesn't turn 20 until September, but his sophomore year for the Wolverines earned him Third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Bufkin had a strong finish to his 2022-2023 season, as the 6'4", 187 lb guard averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over the final 12 games.

NBA.com calls Bufkin a do-it-all combo guard specializing in scoring at the basket, but can also score at all three levels. His basketball IQ, rebounding, and versatility are all strengths.

Bufkin could become a reliable sixth man sooner rather than later due to his hustle. He could provide valuable backcourt depth for the Pelicans.

Jordan Hawkins, guard, UConn

Winning a national title in 2023 with the Huskies, Hawkins earned himself a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team and averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 38.8% beyond the arc during the season.

Hawkins likely projects as an eventual starting shooting guard in the NBA thanks to his 3-pt shooting, off-ball movement and impressive mechanics and quick release. Hawkins has the potential to be a deadly 3-pt shooter at the NBA level.

NBA.com says Hawkins, who is 6'4" and 187 lbs, may need to add some weight to avoid getting bullied while he's on defense. Hawkins wouldn't be a playmaking guard for the Pelicans at this stage, but his shooting and floor spacing could provide a huge asset to this Pelicans team, especially if/when Zion Williamson is on the court.

Cason Wallace, guard, Kentucky

Wallace started 31 of 32 games his freshman year at Kentucky and averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game, which landed him on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

At 6'4" and 193 lbs, Wallace not only has playmaking potential on offense and a smooth catch-and-shoot jumper, but NBA.com points out his standout defense as his biggest strength. Wallace can wall off opposing ballhandlers and find opportunities off the ball for help defense blocks or to jump into passing lanes. He may even be able to switch onto NBA wings.

Wallace has the potential to be a bullying two-way guard at the NBA level. If he can improve his three-point shooting, he could be a reliable 3-and-D player and even possibly a starter for the Pelicans. Pelicans fans might also find it interesting that Wallace has been frequently compared to former Pelican Jrue Holiday.

Dereck Lively II, center, Duke

Lively was selected to the ACC All-Freshman Team and ACC All-Defensive Team as a freshman at Duke. Lively can be a defensive anchor and easy lob target thanks to his long wingspan. He can be a traditional pick-and-roll big at 7'1" and 230 lbs but he is also mobile enough to guard some people on the perimeter.

NBA.com says that Lively is a "willing" passer and could find shooters in cutters in a system with heavy off-ball movement. Lively could provide much-needed big depth for the Pelicans as a backup with long-term potential to develop into a starting center.

Scoot Henderson, guard, NBA G League Ignite

No, Henderson will not be available at no. 14. However, considering the rumors surrounding the Team's interest in the top-3 projected draft pick and the trade rumors also surrounding Zion Williamson, Henderson is worth at least talking about.

Henderson was the youngest player to ever play in the G League, and he averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds and started 18 of his 19 games for the Ignite.

Henderson. who is 6'2" and weighs 195 lbs, would likely be the no. 1 overall pick in this year's draft if Victor Wembanyama didn't exist, and his athleticism, feel for the game, and court vision have NBA.com projecting him as a possible star in the vein of Russell Westbrook in his prime that a franchise should give the keys to the offense to.

It's unknown if the Pelicans are going to trade for a top 3 pick at all with how close the draft is, as it may even be more likely they trade down than up, if at all, but if they do trade up, Henderson is their most likely choice.