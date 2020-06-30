3 Pelicans test positive for COVID

The players names were not given but Griffin told the media that the players are being isolated and tested daily.

NEW ORLEANS — Three New Orleans Pelicans players have tested positive for COVID-19, Vice-President David Griffin said during a teleconference with the media Tuesday.

He said the players can return once they have two negative tests.

Griffin commented as the Pelicans prepare to begin workouts in anticipation of re-starting the season in Orlando next month.

The NBA plans to return to action with all games being held in Orlando and the Pelicans face an uphill battle to make the playoffs.