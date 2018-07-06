Following the team’s best playoff run in a decade, the Pelicans and head coach Alvin Gentry have come to terms on a two-year contract extension, adding onto the one-year option he got following the team’s playoff win over the Blazers.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal will keep Gentry on the Pelicans’ bench through the 2020-21 season. Gentry will reportedly get a raise for next season, a guaranteed deal in year two, and a performance-based contract in the third year. The rest of the Pelicans coaching staff also earned extended contracts.

Gentry’s future with the team looked uncertain at best midway through last season, after DeMarcus Cousins went down with a torn left Achilles. However, the Pels finished the season 20-8 without Cousins, and won the team’s opening round playoff series over Portland for the first time since the 2007-2008 season.

Further, if you look at Gentry’s three years with the team, it was hard for team owner Gayle Benson & company to part ways with Alvin Gentry. Though the team took a step back in his first year on the job, losing fifteen more games than they did the previous season, Gentry has engineered an eighteen-game turnaround over the past two years, finishing 48-34 last year.

If they’re able to re-sign Cousins, especially, the Pelicans future looks as bright as it’s been in a long time, and Gentry will now get a chance to take them soaring even higher the next few years.

