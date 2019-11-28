NEW ORLEANS — For seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis had plenty of highlights. But after demanding he be traded, Davis had a low point.

Davis was captured on fan’s cell phone giving the middle finger last year. He may have given the finger to one fan last year, but in a way, it felt like he was giving the City of New Orleans the finger.

Davis recently sat down with Shams Charania who asked Davis if he would’ve changed anything or done anything differently in exiting New Orleans.

“No, I probably wouldn't have flicked the finger,” he said with a laugh.

In an interview with Stadium Sports Network, Davis said he loves the city and will have mixed emotions in his first game back here. But it's clear, he's been looking forward to this.

"It's going to be a fun game. That's a game of the year for me, just because I've never been through it," Davis said.

Just what will he go through? We don't know. So, we turn to Twitter.

Wayne Glapion posted on twitter, "Anthony Davis....you've shown little respect for the pelican fanbase's hard earned and limited funds they've spent to supplement your immense salary...put your big boy pants on!”

Another user posted, "That dude is hilariously arrogant and so casually unaware of it."

Davis may have been the face of the Pelicans and may still love the city, but he very much wanted to leave. For that, Davis is now the villain.

Like the shirt he chose to wear in his last game with the Pelicans…that's all folks.

