Pelicans

Bledoe, Ingram lead Pelicans past Raptors, 120-116

Brandon Ingram added 31 points, capped by four free throws in the last 13 seconds to seal the victory.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams (12), forward Zion Williamson (1) and Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Eric Bledsoe capped a 19-point, 10-assist performance with a go-ahead 3 in the final minute, and the New Orleans Pelicans held on for a 120-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors. 

Brandon Ingram added 31 points, capped by four free throws in the last 13 seconds to seal the victory.

Zion Williamson scored 21 points. 

Fred VanVleet scored 27 points and Chris Boucher added 24 points for Toronto, which has opened the season by losing four of its first five games. 

Pascal Siakam scored 10 points, but fouled out with 8:30 remaining.

