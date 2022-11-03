Report: Ingram, Jones both 'probable' to return Friday

NEW ORLEANS — After missing the last four games, Pelicans' All-Star forward Brandon Ingram is slated to return to the court on Friday, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. The team faces the defending NBA champion the Golden State Warriors in the Smoothie King Center on Friday.
Ingram was listed as "probable" on the team's most recent injury report. Forward Herb Jones, who's also missed the last four games with a knee injury, is also listed as probable to return.
The Pelicans are currently 4-3 on the season, sitting at sixth place in the Western Conference through the very early part of the season. Adding Ingram and Jones back into the mix will almost certainly provide a spark to the team, which has split its last five games 2-3 since their injuries.