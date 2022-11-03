Report: Ingram, Jones both 'probable' to return Friday

Ingram suffered a concussion on October 23 and has been in concussion protocol since.

NEW ORLEANS — After missing the last four games, Pelicans' All-Star forward Brandon Ingram is slated to return to the court on Friday, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. The team faces the defending NBA champion the Golden State Warriors in the Smoothie King Center on Friday.

Ingram was listed as "probable" on the team's most recent injury report. Forward Herb Jones, who's also missed the last four games with a knee injury, is also listed as probable to return.