Brandon Ingram out; Zion Williamson questionable for Phoenix Friday

The early season injury bug continues to plague the New Orleans Pelicans as forward Brandon Ingram will not make the upcoming west coast road trip as he recovers from a concussion suffered in Sunday night’s loss to Utah.

Ingram is not well enough to practice or travel with the team yet, according to head coach Willie Green. The Pelicans are scheduled to face Phoenix, the Clippers and Lakers over the next six days.

“He’s just at the beginning phases of (concussion protocols) and trying to go through it,” Green said. “He’s not well enough to come to practice and things like that at the moment. He’s still getting better, just not well enough to practice and travel.”

Meanwhile Zion Williamson and Herb Jones will apparently make the trip. Their status for Friday night’s game in Phoenix is questionable. Williamson is recovering from a bruised hip that he suffered during a heavy fall while going up for a dunk against Utah.

Jones is working on a knee injury. Both Williamson and Jones participated some in the Pelicans’ practice on Thursday.

“I’m going to try to go shoot when we get to Phoenix (Thursday afternoon) to see how it feels, then go through shootaround (Friday morning at Footprint Center) to see how it feels.” Jones noted that after watching video of the play vs. Dallas in which he hyperextended his right knee.”