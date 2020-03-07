Pels assistant coach wont go to Orlando over coronavirus concerns

Head Coach Alvin Gentry is still officially undecided, but is expected to make the trip.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach Jeff Bzdelik will not join the team at the NBA bubble in Orlando, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bzdelik is 67-years-old, putting him in a high-risk group for dangerous complications if he were infected with the coronavirus.

Wojnarowski said that the Pelicans are supportive of Bzdelik's decision not to go.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez followed up the report saying that head coach Alvin Gentry is still undecided on whether he will coach or not.