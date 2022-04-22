Chris Paul has another big 4th quarter as Suns top Pels 114-111

The veteran had 19 points in the fourth quarter and broke open a tight game with three straight jumpers down the stretch.

NEW ORLEANS — Chris Paul scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and scored on three straight mid-range jumpers to break open a tight game midway through the fourth quarter as the Suns beat the Pelicans 114-111 and took a 2-1 lead in the series.

Game 4 is Sunday night in the Smoothie King Center, which was electric Friday night.

The game was tight throughout but Paul hit clutch baskets and assisted on others down the stretch by orchestrating key possessions at the same time as the Pelicans struggled with doing the same.

"I'm just happy we got the win," said Paul. "It's a tough place to play. This city raised me."

"He's crafty, there's a reason he's one of the Top 75 players ever in the game," said Pelicans Coach Willie Green of Paul.

The Pelicans led 93-92 with 5:41 to go when Paul hit three straight unaswered jumpers in the next 1:15 of game time to give the Suns a 98-93 lead and the home team was kept at bay thereafter.

Though not quite as lethal as his performance in the fourth quarter of Game 1, it was clear that the Pelicans had no answer for the savvy veteran down the stretch.

Brandon Ingram had 34 points and C. J. McCollum had 30 but they didn't have the level of support from others that they've enjoyed recently.

Jonas Valanciunas was a paltry 1 of 5 from the field and Jaxson Hayes was ejected in the second quarter after taking an unprovoked shot at Jamison Crowder that drew a flagrant 2.

DeAndre Ayton and Paul each had 28 points for the Suns, who are looking to keep afloat as they wait for Booker's return. Paul also had 14 assists and no turnovers while playing 40 minutes.