Chris Paul leads Suns to 123-110 win over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans made several rallies, but could never get over the hump as the Phoenix Suns held them off for a 123-110 win.

Devonte Graham led the Pelicans with 28 points. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul added 11 points and 15 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110.

Mikal Bridges added 23 points for Phoenix, which picked up its seventh win over the Pelicans in the last nine games. He and Cameron Johnson (18 points) both made five 3-pointers, while veteran center Bismack Biyombo shot 6-for-6 and scored 16.

Next up, the Pelicans take on the Golden State Warriors at home on Twelfth Night, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m.

