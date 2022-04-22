City excited, energized by Pelicans' success

After a slow start to the season, the Pelicans are now in prime position to make some noise in the playoffs.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have come a long way from their 1-and-13 start.

As the season progressed, they picked up a legit scorer in C.J. McCollum, coalesced under Head Coach Willie Green and battled their way into the post-season.

St. Augustine High School basketball player Lester Arnaud said the way the Pelicans are playing is nothing short of inspirational.

“It’s inspired me as a basketball player that anything is possible,” Arnaud said. "Also, as a St. Aug basketball player with what we faced this season with our gym catching on fire and playing all road games that you just have to always be positive about the situation.”

Fans also say the team has lifted their spirits during a pandemic and in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“That’s what winning does,” Norman Penn said. “When you have a winning culture, it just gets everybody excited. I like it. I like it a lot.”

“I’ve actually been expecting (this) for a long time, hoping for it and not surprised with Willie Green at the helm,” Pelicans’ season ticket holder George Lillich said. “Pretty super.”

National Urban League President Marc Morial was among the fans buying new Pelican's playoff gear at the arena.

He helped bring the team to town when he was mayor of New Orleans 20 years ago.

“I am proud for the team,” Morial said. “I’m proud for the city. I believe this is a team of destiny. They’re going to bring an NBA championship to New Orleans. If not this year, sometime in the future.”

But first, they have to get past the Phoenix Suns.

The Pelicans are coming off a game two victory that locked the series at a game apiece.

“This team has had lean years, but this team represents the city, really well,” Morial added. “They’re young, they’re scrappy, they’re playing without their marquis player Zion Williamson.”

Back at St. Aug, Arnaud says right now his home team is playing with heart.

“They have the verse that God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I think that’s what the Pelicans have shown,” he said.