CJ McCollum joins Brandon Ingram on Pelicans injury report

The Pelicans leading scorers wont suit up for Friday's game against Charlotte.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and guard CJ McCollum (3) talk during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans added CJ McCollum to the injury report Thursday.

According to the team, McCollum is in the NBA's health a safety protocols for COVID-19 and will miss Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

He joins the team's leading scorer Brandon Ingram, who has missed the last two games with hamstring soreness.

Every game counts for New Orleans, who is in a tight race to make the Western Conference's play-in tournament. The Pelicans lost their last three games, two without Brandon Ingram, after going on a four-game winning streak after the All-Star break.

Tony Snell has been starting in Brandon Ingram's absence. The Pelicans haven't said who will step up for McCollum, but New Orleans might bring Devonte Graham back to the starting line up in his place.

