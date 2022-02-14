x
Pelicans

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Raptors

McCollum was 9 of 13 from the field and had 23 points as part of a hot shooting night by the Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90. 

Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds. His eight assists left him two short of his first career triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close. 

It was the first of a back-to-back for New Orleans, which led by as many as 34. Fred VanVleet scored 20  and Pascal Siakam added 18 for Toronto. The Raptors have lost two straight after an eight-game winning streak.

The Raptors entered the game in sixth place in the NBA's Eastern Conference but they were no match for the Pelicans on this night. The Pels jumped out to a 29-17 lead after one quarter and widened it every quarter thereafter.

With a second game Tuesday night, the Pelicans rested many of their players once the game was out of hand. 

