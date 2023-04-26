CJ McCollum undergoes surgery for right thumb, will not require shoulder surgery

The Pelicans star is projected to make a full recovery from both injuries prior to the start of training camp.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right thumb, according to a press release sent by the team.

McCollum will not require surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the team said. He will undergo a rehab program in the offseason focused on shoulder stabilization and strengthening.

During the 2022-2023 season, McCollum provided a consistent scoring output for New Orleans. In 75 games, the 9-year veteran averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game on 43.7/38.9/76.9 shooting.

He will be needed if the Pelicans want to make the playoffs in the upcoming 2023-2024 season.